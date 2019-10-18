Friday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Nestor is some 3 or 400 miles away from us in the Gulf. Landfall is expected in north Florida by tomorrow morning. Beyond that expect a sunny weekend around here with pleasant temperatures in the 50s in the morning and in the 70s and 80s during the afternoon. A strong cold front is heading our way and will reach us Monday afternoon or evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are associated with the front and will impact our region. We do not expect the rough weather to last long, but all types of severe weather are possible ranging from damaging wind, hail to tornadoes. While temperatures will be in the 80s Monday, we expect cooler weather for the rest of next week with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. East wind at 5mph tonight and calm on Saturday. Average high is 77 and the average low is 52 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:07am and the sunset is 6:23pm.