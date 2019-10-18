First Alert Forecast: filtered sun, cool Friday; watching Gulf low

FRIDAY: Moisture will begin to sneak back into the skies as high pressure edges farther east, away from central Mississippi. Expect more clouds in the skies, though we’ll remain mostly dry through the day as the Gulf low begins to move closer to the Gulf Coast. Locally, a shower or two could sneak in by the latter half of the day. Highs will work their way into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight with a chance for a shower or two amid lows in the middle 50s.