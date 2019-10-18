First Alert Forecast: filtered sun, cool Friday; watching Gulf low

FRIDAY: Moisture will begin to sneak back into the skies as high pressure edges farther east, away from central Mississippi. Expect more clouds in the skies, though we’ll remain mostly dry through the day as the Gulf low begins to move closer to the Gulf Coast. Locally, a shower or two could sneak in by the latter half of the day. Highs will work their way into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight with a chance for a shower or two amid lows in the middle 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: The gulf system will continue to lift northward toward the Florida panhandle. The majority of the impacts from rain and wind will remain well east of our area, though we’ll have to contend with clouds and a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will push their way into the middle to upper 70s Saturday; upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A more impactful storm system will work its way across central Mississippi through late Monday with the approach of a cold front. Ahead of the front, expect highs around 80°, fueling the fire for strong storms. Expect heavy rain with the possibility of strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado potential. The majority of the rain and storms will be out of the area by Tuesday morning – yielding sunshine in the wake of it amid cooler temperatures in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
