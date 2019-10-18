FEMA gives explanation of incident period extension for February storms, flooding

On October 16, 2019, FEMA approved the State’s request to extend the incident period through August 23. The request allows individuals and households in the counties of Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo to file Individual Assistance damage claims. Applicants who were excluded because their dates of damage occurred during the declared flooding event, but after the original incident closure date of March 29, will automatically be reviewed and do not have to appeal.