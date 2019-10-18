FEMA gives explanation of incident period extension for February storms, flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the State of Mississippi on April 23 as a result of storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that happened in February. The disaster’s “Incident Period” was initially designated to begin on February 22 and close on March 29.
The State of Mississippi requested on September 27 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) amend the Incident Period closure date from March 29 to August 23. The extension was to include impacts related to the unprecedented and ongoing flooding that was affecting individuals and households in the Yazoo backwater counties of Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo.
On October 16, 2019, FEMA approved the State’s request to extend the incident period through August 23. The request allows individuals and households in the counties of Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo to file Individual Assistance damage claims. Applicants who were excluded because their dates of damage occurred during the declared flooding event, but after the original incident closure date of March 29, will automatically be reviewed and do not have to appeal.
Damage and impacts from other storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding unrelated to the declared incident, even if they happened during the newly expanded Incident Period, remain ineligible for assistance.
APPEAL PROCESS FOR FEBRUARY STORMS AND FLOODING DAMAGE
FEMA is doing its best to see that every Mississippi storm and flood survivor receives every dollar of assistance for which they are eligible. If you do not agree with FEMA, you can file an appeal.
An appeal is a written request to have your FEMA eligibility determination reviewed. Your appeal may concern the amount and type of assistance provided to you, your eligibility for disaster assistance, or your need for continuing support.
If you are dissatisfied with FEMA’s determination, you must file your appeal within 60 days of the date of your determination letter. Your appeal must be in writing, signed and dated, and submitted by U.S. mail, fax or online:
- By mail, send your appeal to FEMA Appeals Officer, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.
- By computer, upload the appeal to your online disaster account at www.DisasterAssistance.gov
- By fax, 800-827-8112 (Attn: FEMA).
For suggestions on how to write an appeal letter, visit https://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/images/180184
Your appeal should include:
- Why you think the amount or the type of assistance you received is incorrect.
- A list of disaster-caused damage and unmet needs you believe were not covered.
- Verifiable estimates from contractors, stating damage and cause, cost of repairs and what items are not repairable.
- Verifiable invoices, receipts or letters documenting payments made to landlords, doctors, merchants, schools, employers, etc.
- This is the disaster number: DR-4429-MS. You will need your FEMA Registration ID/number too.
- If you authorize someone else to write and sign the appeal letter for you, you must submit a signed statement authorizing that person to represent you.
If you need help with your letter or have questions about the appeal process, call FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The toll-free lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
