Family speaks out on attempted child kidnapping near north Jackson liquor store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police hunting for a woman accused of trying to abduct in child in north Jackson. Two children were in the car but relatives tell us the parents were able to stop the kidnapping.
Frightening moments Thursday evening for Cortessa Edwards who raced to the scene where she said her nephews were nearly abducted.
According to the Jackson resident, her sister and brother-in-law parked in front of a liquor store in the 6200 block of Old Canton Road and left their 12 and 9-year-old sons in the SUV.
A man and woman then reportedly approached the vehicle.
“She came in the actual vehicle,and she actually had the nine year old little boy which is the baby boy,” said Edwards ."The twelve year old jumped out. Both of them were just screaming. That’s what got their attention to come back outside".
Edwards recounted that her brother-in-law was able to confront the woman before she ran away.
"The female was actually still in the vehicle like on the outside when my brother-in law came and he pushed her like away like what are you doing and he said she started speaking Spanish and the only thing he understood that she said was sorry," added Edwards.
The customer service representative took this picture of the black SUV that the man was in when he left the parking lot.
Jackson police later stopped him.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the man driving the vehicle was charged with DUI.
The man told police where they could locate the woman, but she has not yet been found.
The mother of three said this is a wake up call for all parents to keep an eye on your children regardless of their age.
If you have any information about this case contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.
