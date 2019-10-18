Construction begins on I-20 shutting down portions of the interstate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorists are being warned of upcoming traffic delays due to I-20 eastbound lanes being closed beginning this weekend.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing the Interstate, to repair the bridge over Lynch creek.
Signs are already up warning motorists of the I-20 closure.
The bridge construction will create major detours.
Local motorists will use Highway 80, trucks will be sent all the way around the city on I-220 and I-55 as work is done to resurface the Lynch Creek bridge.
M.D.O.T. spokesman Michael Flood said, “Were going to have blue light assistance from the Hinds County Sheriff’s officers in addition to MDOT law enforcement officers they’ll be out on the scene helping divert traffic along and tell them where to go were going to have digital message signs out leading up the the closures themselves.”
The big traffic tie up will likely happen at the Ellis Avenue exit, where interstate traffic could back up.
93,000 vehicles travel through this section of interstate every day.
“It’s going to slow down significantly as you approach the Ellis Avenue exit there just be alert for our flagmen and our guys out there directing traffic enforcement officials they’re going to be at the exits there will be signs posted as well so people will know which way to go to navigate around the closure itself,” said Flood.
Truckers we talked to say the detour could put a serious dent in their wallets.
They don't get paid for having to go around construction.
John Gehle said, “It’s gonna slow us down more we won’t be able to run the speed limit so that’s gonna cost more time our logs and our time getting around it fuel mileage stop and go it’s just going to be a lot more fuel being used and a lot more time of our day to get where we need to be that day.”
The interstate construction closing will last until next Thursday morning.
Then next Friday, we do it all over again with the westbound lanes of I-20 closing for another five days.
