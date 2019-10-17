3 On Your Side Investigates: Surprise Bills

Thompson said, “When we fill a claim and look at the screen, we have an adjudicated claim, you think you’re getting paid X number of dollars for, which you can plan on paying your wholesaler. But in two weeks, if they choose to do so, they can say, ‘Well, we actually over payed you.’ They can take the money back. Based on what? How can they do that? They can do anything they want to. Nobody oversees them that I know of.”