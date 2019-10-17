Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential tropical cyclone 16 may become Tropical storm Nestor at any time. It is expected to move inland across the Florida panhandle by Saturday morning. Since we are on the northwest side of this system, minimal if any impacts will be felt in our area. However, coastal Mississippi may see rain, high surf and breezy conditions Friday and Saturday. Between now and Monday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. The weekend looks very nice for us. Overnight lows will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 40s. 50s and 60s will be the morning temperatures this weekend. Monday could bring us severe weather. A strong cold front will sweep across our area. Winds will be gusty even before the storms get here. Severe storms may bring wind damage, hail and tornadoes. We’ll be timing it out better as we get closer to this cold front’s arrival. After the front, the weather pattern looks quieter and pleasant with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s for much of next week. The average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 53. Sunrise is 7:06am and the sunset is 6:24pm.