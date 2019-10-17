One killed in officer involved shooting in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is confirmed dead after an officer involved shooting in Jefferson County.
Coroner Kendrick Ricky McDonald says that the person’s name is not being released yet.
The incident happened on Highway 28 near Old Highway 20 in the county.
It’s unclear what lead to the shooting but we do know that it involved a Jefferson County deputy.
A crew from WLBT is on the way to find out more information.
This is a developing story.
