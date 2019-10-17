Madison driver charged in deadly 2018 motorcycle accident

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury has indicted a Madison driver, nearly 15 months after a deadly crash on Highway 463.
22-year-old James Kirby DeVault is now in the Madison County Jail, facing one count of DUI and two counts of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter.
He’s expected to appear in court tomorrow, where he will be formally served with the indictment. According to the police report, DeVault was driving his pickup truck in July of last year when he said he reached down to get his cell phone.
His truck veered out of his lane, hitting four motorcycles.
Two of the bikers, identified as Jack Harper and Robert Lenoir, were killed. The two others were injured.
DeVault has remained free since the accident until his arrest earlier this week.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.