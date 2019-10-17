JSU tabbing Casey as starting quarterback

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Having lost three straight games, Jackson State is looking to change its fortunes this weekend at Mississippi Valley State. To do that, John Hendrick is making a move under center, opting to go with true freshman Quincy Casey as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. The school confirmed the news with WLBT on Wednesday.
It will be Casey’s first start since the season opener in a 36-15 loss to Bethune-Cookman. In that game, Casey completed all four of his passes for 59 yards before turning things over to Derrick Ponder and Jalon Jones.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Casey is now thrust back into the spotlight after sub-par performances under center. Ponder has started four games this season, throwing for nine touchdowns, but has completed just 52-percent of his passes. Jones’ lone start came in a loss to Grambling St.
The plan heading into this season was for Casey to redshirt, and even with this latest news, that can still come to fruition as long as Casey does not play in more than four games this season. That gives him the opportunity to play in two more games after this weekend, should JSU still want to redshirt the native of Memphis, TN.
The Tigers face MVSU this Saturday at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, MS. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.