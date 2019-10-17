First Alert Forecast: filtered sun Thursday; eyes on the Gulf

THURSDAY: High pressure will nudge its way over the region through Thursday. Sunshine will mixing with high clouds help shake off the chill by afternoon. Highs will work their way from the morning 40s to the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll drop back into the 40s to near 50° overnight under partly clear skies.
FRIDAY: Moisture will begin to sneak back into the skies as high pressure edges farther east, away from central Mississippi. Expect more clouds in the skies, though we’ll remain mostly dry through the day. A shower or two could sneak in by the latter half of the day. Highs will work their way into the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight with a chance for a shower or two amid lows in the middle to upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: By the weekend, a weak disturbance will push across the region, coupled with an increase in moisture from the Gulf, will bring push farther east – keeping the majority of the rain to our south and east. A weak front will push that system east quickly Sunday. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80. Another front will approach the region by Monday and early Tuesday, bringing another threat of heavy rain and storms. With that, the possibility for a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out late Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.