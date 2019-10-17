First Alert Forecast: filtered sun Thursday; eyes on the Gulf

EXTENDED FORECAST: By the weekend, a weak disturbance will push across the region, coupled with an increase in moisture from the Gulf, will bring push farther east – keeping the majority of the rain to our south and east. A weak front will push that system east quickly Sunday. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80. Another front will approach the region by Monday and early Tuesday, bringing another threat of heavy rain and storms. With that, the possibility for a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out late Monday.