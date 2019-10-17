Consider This: Vaping / Cigarettes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people are calling for the elimination of vaping products since many people have now died, their deaths believed to be caused by vaping. There are a lot of unknowns about the health impacts of vaping and some people are using vaping fluids that have THC and other harmful chemicals. Additional testing needs to take place and states are right to be concerned about vaping, and take necessary action to regulate the products, especially since many vape distributors have targeted kids with their marketing.
What I find interesting is it is proven that cigarettes cause cancer, yet there has been no effort to stop the sale of those products. There are decades and decades of research showing cigarettes and other tobacco products are harmful. There have been many thousands more people who have died due to tobacco use. Yet no one is up in arms about that.
How about we eliminate all vaping products and all cigarettes? If these products are both so harmful, get rid of them. Why target one and not the other? We have much more research on the harmful effects of cigarettes, so maybe we should make cigarettes illegal and continue studying the impact of vapes? I just find it interesting and ironic that vaping is now public enemy number one, yet cigarettes continue killing more and more people year after year. Certainly, something to consider.
