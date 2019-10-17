Consider This: Vaping / Cigarettes

How about we eliminate all vaping products and all cigarettes? If these products are both so harmful, get rid of them. Why target one and not the other? We have much more research on the harmful effects of cigarettes, so maybe we should make cigarettes illegal and continue studying the impact of vapes? I just find it interesting and ironic that vaping is now public enemy number one, yet cigarettes continue killing more and more people year after year. Certainly, something to consider.