Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooler weather is now in place and will last through Friday. Expect highs in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. The morning temperatures will be chilly with lows in the 40s. This weekend will be partly sunny and just a chance for a stray shower. I wouldn't worry too much about it. Highs will be close to 80 and the lows in the 50s and 60s. A strong cold front will approach the area Monday and this could trigger strong to severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will only fall by a few degrees after the front. There is also a 50 percent chance of development with a system in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. While it is rapidly expected to move northeast, well away from our area, it may develop into a tropical depression or storm, before it's torn apart this weekend. Northeast wind tonight and Thursday at 5mph. Average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 53. Sunrise is 7:05am and the sunset is 6:26pm.