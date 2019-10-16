'This is a game changer’: Grand opening held for Continental Tire plant in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been four years in the making, but now a dream of a tire manufacturer being located in central Mississippi is a reality.
Wednesday, a grand opening celebration was held in the warehouse section of the new Continental Tire plant.
The grand opening was a chance for all the state and local leaders and Continental officials to congratulate each other on the success of building the plant.
They were able to complete it on schedule.
From state officials to county to local officials, many people had a hand in making this plant a reality.
Continental plans to employ 2,500 people once they get up to full production.
Governor Phil Bryant was especially proud Continental chose Mississippi as their next home.
Their were several other states and countries in the running to get this plant, but Mississippi was able to beat them all.
Governor Phil Bryant said, “This is a game changer. The multiplier effect, for every dollar we invest there will be about a six dollar overturn from this plant, so it’s a tremendous investment and you have to realize that Continental put 1.45 billion dollars of their money in it.”
It was a festive celebration for Continental’s opening.
There were live performances by Clinton High Schools show choir Attache'. There was also a surprise performance by Jackson State’s very own Sonic Boom.
