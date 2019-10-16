Richland police involved in chase with vehicle stolen out of La.

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland police were involved in a chase with a carjacking suspect Tuesday night.
According to Alison Clark with the Richland Police Department, police were chasing a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was stolen out of Louisiana.
The chase started when an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over on Highway 49 North near Scarborough Street. The officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and realized it was stolen, prompting a chase from Highway 49 to Interstate 20 west on to Interstate 55.
Police lost sight of the vehicle at Fortification and State streets in Jackson near the Baptist.
