Perry represents MSU on All-SEC Preseason First Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Reggie Perry collected another preseason accolade as he secured All-SEC First-Team honors announced Tuesday by the conference office. Perry is the 10th player in program history and first since 2011-12 to notch an All-SEC Preseason First-Team pick.
The SEC began to designate first and second preseason teams in 2000-01. He also received votes for the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year Award. Mississippi State has had a player come away with votes for the award in each of the last three seasons.
Perry joins Cameron Burns (1990-91), Erick Dampier (1994-95, 1995-96), Horatio Webster (1997-98), Tyrone Washington (1998-99), Mario Austin (2002-03), Lawrence Roberts (2004-05), Jamont Gordon (2006-07, 2007-08), Jarvis Varnado (2009-10) and Dee Bost (2011-12) as All-SEC Preseason First-Team honorees.
Perry, a preseason All-America and consensus All-SEC First-Team selection by various magazines, is coming off a busy offseason where he participated at the NBA Draft Combine and captured MVP honors at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. He posted 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game as Team USA secured a 7-0 record en route to a gold medal. Perry was an All-SEC Freshman Team honoree last season. He collected 12 of his 17 performance in double figures versus SEC opponents.
Mississippi State was chosen to finish seventh in the SEC Media Preseason Poll which also was released Tuesday by the conference office.
