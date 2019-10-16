Neshoba County man pleads guilty to bank robbery

NESHOBA COUNTY , Miss. (WLBT) - A Neshoba County man has pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
33-year-old David Keith Frazier, who is a member of the Mississippi Bank of Choctaw Indians, plead guilty Tuesday to bank robbery by use of a dangerous weapon.
On March 19, Frazier made threatening phone calls to two tribal elementary schools, threatening to damage the schools with explosives.
The purpose of these phone calls was to cause law enforcement to respond to the schools and therefore to be away from the local bank that Frazier was going to rob.
Shortly after he made these phone calls, Frazier entered Trustmark National Bank, an FDIC-insured bank located on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.
He was going to rob the bank by use of threatened force. Frazier was carrying an air pistol hoping the employees would think it was a real pistol.
By brandishing and pointing a dangerous weapon, Frazier threatened to injure the employees of Trustmark if they did not give him the bank’s money. They handed over the money and he left.
Law enforcement officers responded quickly and caught Frazier, who was in possession of some of the money taken from Trustmark, a short time later.
Officers found the rest of the money, along with the air gun, in the woods where Frazier fled after the bank robbery.
Frazier will be sentenced by Judge Reeves on January 8, 2020. He faces a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
