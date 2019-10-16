Nissan releases statement on team member killed in deadly Madison Co. wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 31-year-old man was killed after a wreck in Madison County early Wednesday morning.
According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with MHP, the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Nissan Parkway in Madison County.
A Chevrolet Tahoe was driving northbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Chevrolet Camaro.
The force of the collision caused the Tahoe to overturn, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
31-year-old Terrance A. Thomas died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Camaro had minor injuries and was taken to Merit Health in Canton for observation.
According to Nissan, Terrance was a member of their team as a supplier-partner at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.
They released a statement saying, “We are saddened to learn of Terrance’s passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”
