Health experts warn those who vape could possibly be more prone to getting flu

“My suggestion if you do both, meaning they do vape and they are susceptible to the flu, we all are, is to number one make sure you get your flu vaccine. Number two, if they develop for 24-hours symptoms like aches, they are developing fever, even a low fever then that person should get to a doctor sooner, so they can get tested. They can do a flu swab to see if they got influenza and if they come earlier enough there are certain inventions that can be done.”