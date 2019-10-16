First Alert Forecast: rain exits, gradual clearing Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Cold front will sweep through the region through Wednesday morning. Expect clouds with a lingering showers to start off the day; giving way to sunshine and seasonably cool air through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight, clear skies and calm winds will allow lows to drop into the middle 40s by early Thursday.
THURSDAY: High pressure will nudge its way over the region through Thursday. Sunshine will mixing with high clouds help shake off the chill by afternoon. Highs will work their way from the morning 40s to the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll drop back into the 40s to near 50° overnight under mostly clear skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will still hold over the region through Friday, though we’ll begin to see moisture streaming back into the area. Highs will push their way into the seasonable middle to upper 70s. By the weekend, a few weak disturbances will push across the region, coupled with an increase in moisture from the Gulf, will bring a chance for more rain through the weekend. Another front will approach the region by Monday and Tuesday, bringing another threat of heavy rain and storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
