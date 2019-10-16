First Alert Forecast: rain exits, gradual clearing Wednesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will still hold over the region through Friday, though we’ll begin to see moisture streaming back into the area. Highs will push their way into the seasonable middle to upper 70s. By the weekend, a few weak disturbances will push across the region, coupled with an increase in moisture from the Gulf, will bring a chance for more rain through the weekend. Another front will approach the region by Monday and Tuesday, bringing another threat of heavy rain and storms.