Canton PD: Two teens shot, two arrested after fight over girl

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two juveniles were shot and two were arrested Monday night in Canton.
According to Lt. Terrance Ware, with the Canton Police Department, the four teenagers were fighting over a girl.
The shooting happened on Lyon Street in Canton. Lt. Ware says the two teens were shot in the leg.
The teenagers have not yet been identified, because of their age.
According to Lt. Ware, the teens will be in youth court tomorrow where a judge will decide if they will be charged as adults.
