Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Hard Rock construction collapse

Organizing Committee Chairman Chip Fleetwood added, “We don’t know what happened exactly, and won’t know until the investigations are complete. We do know that something like this should never occur on a construction site. For more than a year now our organization has been talking to workers on the job site and trying to educate officials and the concerned public that the Hard Rock project epitomizes what is wrong with the construction landscape in Southeast Louisiana: Construction projects and sites rife with bottom-line developers with questionable track records, job health and safety concerns, workers being misclassified, construction workers without worker’s compensation, rampant tax fraud, profit-first labor brokers, workers without proper training, certifications or licensing, and most importantly, ongoing and pervasive worker exploitation. While we planned this vigil to honor those adversely effected by the building’s collapse, we also feel is our duty to bring attention to the bad, illegal, and unsafe practices that have become the norm in New Orleans construction.”