$50 million Madison development to include shops, restaurants and homes

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews have started clearing lots for The Village development in Madison.
The mixed-use facility will be located off of Main Street behind the police station.
The 18-acre space will feature offices, shops, restaurants and single family homes. There will be 37 homes and nine townhomes.
All will be within walking distance of restaurants and specialty shops.
Madison residents we talked to seem interested in this new lifestyle development, different from the normal subdivision.
The Village at Madison is being developed by Main Street Investors.
Mark Castleberry, one of the investors said, “You’re going to have a great feel, like you’re in the garden district of New Orleans."
“We have an excellent architect that lived in New Orleans and we feel very good about that,” he continued. "It’s called a ‘traditional neighborhood district.’ Smaller lots but with lovely homes, detailed landscaping and architecture on all of the houses.”
The cost of the project is estimated to be about $50 million. Construction of homes will begin in April.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.