U.S. gymnastics champion Simone Biles’ record-setting weekend inspires younger generation

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. gymnastics champion Simone Biles set new records this weekend.
She won five gold medals and now sets the record for most world medals for any gymnast, male or female.
Her achievements are now inspiring young athletes right here in Mississippi.
M’kilah Jones is an aspiring gymnast. “I would always go on the floor, my backyard and do back handsprings and then get on my trampoline and do tax, and then Monday I decided to go into gymnastics,” said Jones.
At 11-years-old, she is extremely focused, working each and every day at Courthouse Gymnastics in Flowood to accomplish her Olympic dreams.
“I believe that you can do anything that you set your mind to, you just have to believe in yourself,” said Jones.
The 11-year-old says watching U.S. gymnastics champion Biles crush the competition has made her want to work even harder to be the best. Biles made history this weekend in Germany, putting the 22-year-old at the top of the medal chart with 25 career gold world medals.
She is now considered the most decorated gymnast in history.
“When I see Simone Biles, I want to be in her shoes and to do everything she is able to do.”
Ariana Gonzalez couldn't agree more. She also spends lots of time in the gym in hopes of shattering records like Biles one day.
“She inspires me because of all the hard things she has been through and she has been through some injuries and she has pushed through them and became the best gymnast in the world,” said Ariana.
“Simone Biles is extremely talented, but she didn't get there just by talent, she got that from hard work and perseverance because it's still a very hard sport,” said Mario Gonzalez.
Mario owns Courthouse Gymnastics. He always encourages the girls to take it to the next level and never stop dreaming.
“You don’t have to be a gymnast to be motivated by Simone Biles," he said. “You see what she does and if you’re excited to go out and work out, walk, whatever you want to do, do it to motivate you to achieve better like Simone Biles and to be great.”
