Tate Reeves and Jim Hood discuss education, taxes in second gubernatorial debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday marks three weeks until election day, and the gubernatorial candidates faced off for the second debate in less than two weeks.
The topics didn’t veer too far off what you’d expect. Viewers heard the policy splits between Jim Hood and Tate Reeves on issues like education, taxes and brain drain.
There weren’t any brand new policy proposals announced in the debate, but it was clear that both Jim Hood and Tate Reeves went into the night with specific points to drive home.
“It’s too late, Tate," said Jim Hood. "You’re just now coming up with these election year proposal. We’ve had eight years to work on this and we haven’t done anything.”
“Mr. Hood is a liberal Democrat and for every plan that he offers, it comes with a price tag and higher taxes for you, the citizens of our state,” Tate Reeves noted.
The battle continued on partisan politics with Reeves making it clear he only stands with Republicans and Hood working to appeal to both sides of the aisle.
“You know, if I didn’t know better, I’d think he was trying to audition to be Speaker Pelosi’s chief of staff," explained Reeves. "The reality is that he is looking to carry the Liberal Democrat banner into this election, and it’s something that is not good for Mississippi.”
“I want to govern for all the people, not just because it’s a Democratic idea or a Republican idea," Hood said. "I want us to take care of our people in education, schools, healthcare and roads.”
The way your taxpayer dollars are spent became another topic revisited throughout the debate. For Hood, he says Reeves has given it all away.
“I’m talking about what you did, you gave away everything. You’ve cost us about $7 billion, you’ve given away $765 million a year in tax giveaways and our general fund budget is $6 billion,” said Hood.
For Reeves, he’s alleging Hood is proposing $941 million in new spending.
“There is no way to fund all of the programs Mr. Hood has proposed without raising taxes,” added Reeves.
The general election is November 5th. So, you can anticipate more debating even if from a distance or via campaign commercials between now and then.
