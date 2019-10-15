Heavy rain causing numerous wrecks across the metro

By Morgan Howard | October 15, 2019 at 7:55 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 8:00 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy rain and storms moving into the area are causing lots of crashes as people travel to work this morning.

Click here to check out the radar.

Here is a list of wrecks you need to be aware of:

1-20 past Halls Ferry Rd/Waterways EX1C (Warren County)

- 50 minutes to clear

I-20 past MS 468E/Pearson Rd. EX 48 (Rankin County)

- Right lane blocked (westbound)

- 55 minutes to clear

I-55 at Wynndale Rd. Exit 81 (Hinds County)

- 55 minutes to clear

I-55 past Gluckstadt Rd. Exit 112 (Madison County)

- 50 minutes to clear

