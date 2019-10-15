Heavy rain causing numerous wrecks across the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy rain and storms moving into the area are causing lots of crashes as people travel to work this morning.
Here is a list of wrecks you need to be aware of:
1-20 past Halls Ferry Rd/Waterways EX1C (Warren County)
- 50 minutes to clear
I-20 past MS 468E/Pearson Rd. EX 48 (Rankin County)
- Right lane blocked (westbound)
- 55 minutes to clear
I-55 at Wynndale Rd. Exit 81 (Hinds County)
- 55 minutes to clear
I-55 past Gluckstadt Rd. Exit 112 (Madison County)
- 50 minutes to clear
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.