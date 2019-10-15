Ole Miss faces another athletic QB in Kellen Mond & Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss suffers another tough loss in the SEC this weekend .
The Rebels traveled to Mizzou and were beat by Kelly Bryant and the Tigers.
A game where Bryant passed for over 300 yards and the Rebel defense surrendered 196 yards on the ground.
This week the Rebels play against Kellen Mond and Texas A&M.
A game where Ole Miss has to prep for another athletic quarterback and an SEC defense.
“He is good enough to run it, and they have designed quarterback runs. That’s the difference. It’s not just scrambling or zone read, they have some powers and some quarterback counters schemed up for him to run the football. Then, when you have a guy that can do that as well as throw it, it presents challenges. Defensively, that’s where I’ve spent most of my time watching, they are very good inside. Very good at linebacker, and are long in the secondary. So, it’s a huge challenge on both sides of the ball,” said Luke.
The Rebels play against the Aggies in Oxford at 6:30 p.m.
