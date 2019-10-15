Moorhead and family emotional after Vols loss, invested in State community

“My daughter is down on the field after the game with me and she is crying because she is upset. Number one because she understands football and what Mississippi State means to her and what it means to me, and to have to stand there on the field and have to console your 18-year-old, freshman daughter because she is crying, not only because of the loss, but you hear a few fans as she is walking out of the stadium telling her that her dad sucks. They were right, on that day I did suck, but that is part of it. The support you get from your family is everything. It certainly hurts my wife, my boys and my daughter, because they play a huge part in all of this,” said Moorhead.