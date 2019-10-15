Lawsuit involving basketball player beaten by former Jackson police officer moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The lawsuit filed by the family of former Callaway High School student John Knight III will move forward.
Knight III was beaten in 2018 by a Jackson police officer and is fighting the city for files and the police background of fired patrolman Vincent Lampkin.
In May 2018, 19-year-old Knight III said he was assaulted after being being pulled over, roughed up with a gun put to his head and then let go.
Tuesday, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green allowed the lawsuit filed against the City of Jackson to proceed.
Knight’s attorney, Dennis Sweet IV, is requesting that the city release documentation and evidence in the case.
The city filed a motion to dismiss the charges.
Attorneys for Jackson believe Vincent, and not the city, should be liable because the former officer acted intentionally and was found guilty of simple assault and simple assault to cause fear.
“He’s investigated several crimes in Jackson that are tainted because he was acting with misconduct,” said Sweet. “We believe that the city doesn’t want to turn them over to us because it’s gonna unveil some things that they don’t want us to know, and they don’t want the public to know.”
The now Southern Utah University basketball player was not in court.
His parents, John and Tosha Knight, are relieved the case is going forward.
“It was a good win for us because really we want to get to the bottom of not just our son’s situation, but maybe other situations that people don’t know about,” said Knight Jr.
Lampkin was terminated prior to his sentencing.
Judge Green ordered the city to turn over finding and other evidence to Knight’s attorney in 45 days.
The city plans to appeal to the State Supreme Court.
We were unable to reach the city attorney for comment.
