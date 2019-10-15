JSU aiming to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball against Valley

“After the game there was some guys crying, there was some guys sad. There were some guys hurting. There were some coaches hurting. There were people in the locker room were hurting. But that’s to be expected. We’re going to get to where we’re going. I mean every week we get a little bit better at something. We get a little bit better. You know you can’t go in games and give people short fields to win games. Alabama State had one drive. They had one drive Saturday. Every other drive was was under 50-yards. I mean you give somebody a short field, you give them opportunity. And we didn’t take advantage of our short field. When we put the ball on the 15, we didn’t take advantage. And you have to do that. I mean you got to do that in games if you’re going to win football games," said Hendrick.