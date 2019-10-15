FIRST ALERT: periods of heavy rain, storms likely Tuesday

TUESDAY: An upper disturbance, coupled with a stalled boundary and Pacific moisture streaming over the state will set the stage for heavy rain at times for your Tuesday. Rainfall potential could run between 2-4” with locally heavier amounts. In the heaviest rain axis, low-lying and poor drainage flooding will be a concern. A few gusty storms will be possible through the afternoon hours near the warm front. Highs will top in the 70s near and north the front, in the 80s south of the front. Another cold front will push through the area late Tuesday to usher in quieter conditions.
WEDNESDAY: Cold front will sweep through the region through Wednesday morning. Expect clouds with a few lingering showers to start off the day; giving way to sunshine and seasonably cool air through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower70s. Overnight, clear skies and calm winds will allow lows to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold firm through late week as temperatures gradually moderate through the 70s, back to the 80s by the weekend. A few weak disturbances will push across the region through the week, coupled with an increase in moisture from the Gulf, will bring a chance for sporadic showers through the weekend. Another front will approach the region by Monday, bringing another threat of heavy rain and storms.
