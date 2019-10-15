Country artist dedicates concert to girl battling cancer

"She is so joyful, and I mean, she was back here on the bus singing with me, and I don't think I was tearing up because of her situation: I was just tearing up because of how beautiful she is," said Watson. "She shines. She shines brighter than the other kids do. All the other kids are beautiful too, but Layla shines bright. It's hard to explain, but it's like that girl's already got angels watching over her or something."