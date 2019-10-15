Convicted felon gets 8 years for possessing 2 AR-15s, 100-round high capacity magazine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 25-year-old has been sentenced for being a convicted felon in possession of multiple firearms and a 100-round drum magazine.
Montavious Johnson of Ridgeland will serve 94 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Johnson was arrested on September 11th of 2018 for the sale of heroine.
Officers then executed a search warrant at his apartment in Jackson where numerous firearms were recovered, including two AR-15 semiautomatic rifles and four pistols.
He also had a 100-round high capacity magazine loaded in one of the AR-15s.
At the time of his arrest, Johnson was on parole for prior state convictions and was wearing an ankle monitor.
This case is part of Project EJECT, and was investigated by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Richland Police Department, the DEA, and the ATF.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher.
