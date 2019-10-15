City of Jackson files to move lawsuit to federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has filed court documents moving a lawsuit to federal court.
This is in response to the lawsuit filed against Jackson’s ordinance prohibiting certain activities near healthcare facilities, in particular the state’s only abortion clinic located on North State Street.
The notice of removal filed Tuesday by city attorney, Timothy Howard.
The lawsuit was filed against the city earlier this month claiming the ordinance is unconstitutional and violates the freedom of speech for pro-life protesters.
The ordinance mandates a 15-foot buffer zone around all health care facilities in Jackson.
This is the statement from Howard:
“On Monday, after filing a notice of appeal in Hinds County Circuit Court, the appellants stood on the steps of the Mississippi Supreme Court to announce their notice of appeal/lawsuit. Today, my office swiftly removed the notice of appeal/lawsuit to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi – the appropriate venue for this matter. We are more than ready to defend the Ordinance Prohibiting Certain Activities Near Healthcare Facilities. “
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.