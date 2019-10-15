Booneville man pleads guilty to sending child pornography

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Booneville man will spend nine years in prison after pleading guilty to sending or transmitting child pornography, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.
Thirty-six-year-old Sean Jones was sentenced on one count of child exploitation Monday. The judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison with nine years to serve and five years on supervised post-release supervision.
Jones must also pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund and he must register as a sex offender. He’s also required to relinquish all rights to property seized during the course of this investigation.
“We appreciate the assistance from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Task Force on this case, and I thank Judge Mims for putting another child predator behind bars,” said General Hood. “Our investigation revealed that this man was in possession of multiple images of child pornography on his devices we seized during the investigation. A child is abused every single time a picture is downloaded and viewed. We will lock-up those who victimize our children.”
This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Tina Herron of the AG’s Cybercrime Unit.
