Woman pleads guilty to 2013 killing and robbery of Ricky Saxton after luring him to road in Yazoo Co.

At the plea hearing, District Attorney Malone-Oliver gave some facts that were included in Mrs. Moore Brown’s confession regarding what happened. Prior to the sentencing, Saxton’s daughter Stacey Milner, read an impact statement to the court stating, “You didn’t just rob him of his life and the money in his pocket, you robbed us of more time, more memories, and more laughter with the most incredible man in our lives. I began to ask God to help me see you through His eyes. I’m willing to help you navigate Gods plans. I’m willing to help you understand it, and I believe with God’s help I can love you and encourage you along the way.”