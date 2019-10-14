Woman pleads guilty to 2013 killing and robbery of Ricky Saxton after luring him to road in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 10, to killing and robbing a man by the name of Ricky Saxton in Yazoo County on November 13, 2013.
Shontina Moore Brown admitted in open court that she, along with her co-conspirator and then-boyfriend Johnny Mack Brown, lured Mr. Saxton on a rural Yazoo County road under the pretext that they wanted to sell him a car.
After receiving the call from Shontina, Saxton arrived and Johnny brandished a gun on the victim in an effort to rob him. Saxton began to run and begged him not to shoot him. Shontina and Johnny, who are now married, agreed that they conspired to this robbery because they needed rent money.
Shontina’s case was transferred to Holmes County after a change of venue was granted from Yazoo County because of the enormous exposure this case had received in Yazoo County.
She was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years to serve on second-degree murder, 20 years with fifteen years to serve on armed robbery and five years for conspiracy.
At the plea hearing, District Attorney Malone-Oliver gave some facts that were included in Mrs. Moore Brown’s confession regarding what happened. Prior to the sentencing, Saxton’s daughter Stacey Milner, read an impact statement to the court stating, “You didn’t just rob him of his life and the money in his pocket, you robbed us of more time, more memories, and more laughter with the most incredible man in our lives. I began to ask God to help me see you through His eyes. I’m willing to help you navigate Gods plans. I’m willing to help you understand it, and I believe with God’s help I can love you and encourage you along the way.”
Milner also gave Shontina a Bible. The Saxton family was glad that the case was finally over, giving them closure, and they were pleased with the results.
