Tyrell Aldridge, 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyrell Aldridge, an 18-year-old black man, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after being found on a South Jackson street, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers discovered Aldridge lying on Shirley Street near Woody Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
Holmes said Aldridge appeared to have been assaulted and stabbed in the neck.
Investigators have not yet determined if the incident occurred where Aldridge was found.
No official cause of death has been released at this point.
Holmes said police have not yet released a motive or determined who’s responsible for the killing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.