Statewide burn ban lifted; county burn bans remain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant has lifted the statewide burn ban at the request of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. This is effective immediately.
“Due to the amount of rainfall received in parts of the state over the last week, the MFC has seen decreased wildfire activity,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “As a result of the rainfall and current weather forecast, the MFC requested that the statewide burn ban be lifted.”
Despite the lifting of the statewide burn ban, there are still several counties that will remain under burn bans.
For the counties still under a burn ban, each Board of Supervisors will have the option to either lift their burn ban, allow it to expire on the predetermined deadline or to extend their burn ban.
For a list of counties still under a burn ban, the MFC will update the list as counties extend or lift their burn bans.
“I want to thank Gov. Bryant for initiating the statewide burn ban on October 2. It is impossible to quantify wildfire reduction numbers as a result of the burn ban, but I am confident it improved the situation,” Bozeman said. “I would also like to thank our wildland firefighters for their commitment and service to the state of Mississippi. They did an outstanding job during this dangerous time, working long hours to protect life, property and our state’s natural resources.”
Violators of burn bans can be fined up to $500, as well as be held responsible for flame and smoke damage caused by a fire they set.
