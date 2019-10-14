RECAP: Southern Miss have another offensively dominant performance against North Texas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) -Southern Miss get another offensively dominant win yesterday in Hattiesburg.
The golden eagles would go on to be the Mean Green of North Texas.
You couldn't ask for a better birthday present if you were Jay Hopson. In a game that was highly-touted as a potential west division decider, southern miss put together arguably its most complete performance of the season, going blow for blow with North Texas in the first half and then dismantle them in the second.
A statement made by the golden eagles as they make the turn to second half of the season with expectations that they've always had, but now the rest of the conference knows it as well.
“This is one of those wins as a football coach you're kind of proud of your entire football team. Definitely makes waking up in the morning on your birthday a much better experience. I feel like we're getting better every week but we got to continue that, this by no means was a perfect game but it was a big win and a nice team win," said Hopson.
In a game that pitted the two best quarterbacks in the conference against each other, Jack Abraham outdueled mason fine with 3 touchdown passes and 421 yards.
“Hadn't beat North Texas in three years and I didn't get to beat them last year when I was here, definitely had a sour taste in our mouth but coming out here today and putting up points like that, all in all I think it was a big statement," said Hopson.
But balancing things out was DeMichael Harris, making the move from receiver to running back this week and excelling right away becoming the golden eagles' first 100-yard rusher this season to go along with three total touchdowns.
Terry Whittington and Harris both say that firepower on offense was matched by a defense that held the mean green offense to just 7 points in the second half.
“We gave up a little plays, a couple plays that we shouldn't have where we could've executed a lot better but overall for the scheme of the game we did what we were supposed to, we handled everything we needed to," said Whittington.
"We weren't looking forward to having a shootout and the defense definitely put their stamp on this game, we're not selfish at all so it really doesn't matter who has the ball, we feel like whoever touches the ball can make a play and take it for six," said Harris.
Quez Watkins says at this point in the season the golden eagles still aren’t losing a step.
“When everybody is clicking on all cylinders, everybody is connected, it's really exciting, especially with this group of boys, you never know, it could happen in one play and it could just blow the roof off." Says Watkins.
Coach Hopson says even with the high numbers on offense they’re not done with this season.
“We're not going to get too high off of winning a game, even though it's a big game, we've got plenty more big games coming up for the next stretch and next week is no exception," said Hopson.
It doesn’t get any easier from here for Hopson and the eagles. Next up a trip to Louisiana Tech, the other team in the west that is still without a loss in Conference USA. So all eyes now descend upon Ruston where full control of the west can be taken.
