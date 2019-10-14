Pro-life supporters challenge new ordinance that bans protests outside abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pro-life supporters are gathering Monday to challenge a new ordinance that bans protests outside the state’s only abortion clinic.
A group called The Mississippi Justice Institute and Sidewalk Advocates for Life- is holding a news conference Monday at 10:00 a.m. on the steps of the Mississippi Supreme Court.
They will announce a challenge to Jackson’s new prohibition on protests outside of the clinic.
The new ordinance that passed bans people from approaching within eight feet of any person, unless that person consents to receiving a leaflet, bans people from protesting, congregating, or picketing within fifteen feet of the abortion center, and bans any amplified sound.
If someone violates this ordinance they could be fined up to $1,000 and spend 90 days in jail.
