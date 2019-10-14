Northpark to host Fortnite tournament; Winner takes home $300 Gamestop gift card

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Northpark will host its first ever Fortnite Battle Royale gaming tournament this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The grand prize for the tournament is a $300 Gamestop gift card and the runner up will receive a $200 Gamestop gift card.
Northpark will also have raffles from its stores for players and spectators.
Entry for the tournament is $20 and is limited to 100 players. You can register HERE.
Mississippi was recently ranked the most Fortnite obsessed state in the country.
Northpark Mall is partnering with The Hangout Gamer Lounge to host this event.
