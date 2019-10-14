Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the statewide burn ban is lifted, it's still in effect on the county level for most counties, with differing exceptions and expiration dates. We have a weather disturbance moving in and this will drop anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70 s for the next day or two. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties north of Interstate 20, but rainfall will be focused along and north of the interstate with an inch or two likely elsewhere. Showers will be on and off Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but a rumble of thunder is likely. Sunshine will return later Wednesday, if not Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Expect highs to reach the 80s this weekend with partly sunny skies and a few showers and thunderstorms possible. A warming trend will kick in Friday and last into next week. Average high is 78 this time of year is the average low is 54. South to southeast winds through Tuesday at 5mph. Sunrise is 7:04am and the sunset is 6:28pm.