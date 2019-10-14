19 JPS teachers awarded scholarships to pursue national board certification

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nineteen Jackson Public School teachers have been awarded scholarships to pursue national board certification.
Mississippi Professional Educators and the Mississippi Department of Education have partnered with funding from the W.K. Kellog Foundation, to support 250 Mississippi practitioners in pursuing National Board Certification.
Each teacher awarded this honor will receive a $475 scholarship toward their initial component of certification, reimbursement of the $75 registration fee to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, and up to $100 for mentoring support at a World Class Teaching Program.
This scholarships provides money for recipients to begin their national board journey.
The project focuses on four districts: Jackson Public Schools, Moss Point, Ocean Springs, and Sunflower County.
Here are the nineteen practitioners from Jackson Public Schools who received this scholarship.
- Carl Boschert
- Michell Brown
- Kierra Garner
- Precious Haynes
- Londra Hunter
- Dawn Husbands
- LaTisha Jackson
- Kanitra King
- Kimberly Lovato
- Louise McCoy
- Shanita McDonald
- Renna Moore
- Elizabeth Nichols
- Marilyn Sawyer
- Keilandra Scruggs
- Gabriel Stapleton
- Tranita Taylor
- Allison Warnsley
- Shimacha Williams
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.