First Alert Forecast: periods of rain to start work week

MONDAY: Starting off the new work week on a dreary note; expect clouds to be more prevalent in the skies with a few peeks of sun here or there. Highs will rebound into the 70s by the afternoon amid a chance for a few showers. Rain chances increase overnight with approach of our next system. Lows will be warmer, in the middle to upper 60s.
TUESDAY: An upper disturbance, coupled with a stalled boundary and Pacific moisture streaming over the state will set the stage for heavy rain at times for your Tuesday. Rainfall potential could run between 2-4” with locally heavier amounts. In the heaviest rain axis, low-lying and poor drainage flooding will be a concern. Highs will top in the 70s near and north the front, in the 80s south of the front. Another cold front will push through the area late Tuesday to usher in quieter conditions.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect Wednesday to be a transition day with clouds in the morning, giving way to sunshine by the afternoon hours amid highs in the 60s. We’ll have a pretty chilly night in the 40s to start off Thursday. High pressure will hold firm through late week as temperatures gradually moderate through the 70s, back to the 80s by the weekend. Also, by the weekend, expect an uptick for a few shower chances as well.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
