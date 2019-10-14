First Alert Forecast: periods of rain to start work week

TUESDAY: An upper disturbance, coupled with a stalled boundary and Pacific moisture streaming over the state will set the stage for heavy rain at times for your Tuesday. Rainfall potential could run between 2-4” with locally heavier amounts. In the heaviest rain axis, low-lying and poor drainage flooding will be a concern. Highs will top in the 70s near and north the front, in the 80s south of the front. Another cold front will push through the area late Tuesday to usher in quieter conditions.