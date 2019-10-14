Anthony McGee, 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony McGee, a 29-year-old black male, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, after a shooting outside a Jackson nightclub, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened on a portion of Handy Avenue near West Silas Brown Street.
When officers arrived at approximately 3:30 a.m., they found McGee suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He died at the scene.
Shortly afterward, investigators found the man involved in the shooting and detained him for questioning.
Witnesses told police a dispute took place outside the unnamed nightclub and McGee held up a handgun.
Someone fired shots immediately afterward, Holmes said.
The preliminary investigation suggests the incident was justifiable, and no one has been arrested at this point.
