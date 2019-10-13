3 teens charged after murder of 23-year-old Natchez man

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Natchez man.
Jeremiyah Clark, 18, and Jalin Johnson, 17, were charged acting in concert of each other with the murder of Scottie Rodgers, 23.
They have also been charged with the aggravated assault of Curleesia Knight.
Zakya Jones, 18, was charged with accessory before the fact.
No bonds have been set.
The murder was determined to have happened in the area of Fraser Street in Natchez.
On October 4th, Curleesia Knight drove her and Scottie Rodgers to Merit Health Emergency Room with gunshot wounds.
Knight was transported to UMMC for her injuries and Rodgers would later succumb to his.
The arrest warrants were executed on October 11th in a joint operation of the Natchez Police Department Investigative Unit and with the Special Operations Group of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.