SEC Nation to visit Starkville for LSU vs. Mississippi State home game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) -In what has annually become one of the SEC Network’s most popular visits, “SEC Nation” will originate from the Junction from 9-11 a.m. CT Saturday prior to Mississippi State’s SEC Western Division matchup with No. 2 LSU.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 SEC) and Tigers (6-0, 2-0) kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, the conference announced Sunday.
For the first time since the 2015 season, CBS will originate a broadcast from Davis Wade Stadium with Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) calling the action.
“SEC Nation”, the network’s traveling gameday show, is in its sixth season on SEC Network. The lineup features former NFL and SEC players Tim Tebow and Marcus Spears, host Marty Smith and media personality Paul Finebaum.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the pit will open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The first 100 fans will receive free T-shirts, while the first 250 fans will receive free Hardee’s biscuits.
The fan with the best sign in the pit will receive a free pregame sideline pass.
For those in attendance, 300 Hail State Rewards points and 300 Bully’s Kids Club points will be earned.
“The Paul Finebaum Show” will be held from 2-6 p.m. live Friday from the Junction and feature special guests. Fans are encouraged to attend the show Friday.
