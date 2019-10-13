MONGRUE: Golden Eagles put CUSA on notice

And as we hit the midpoint of the 2019 campaign, USM hits the latter stretch having just put together its most complete performance in a game that, to date, had the highest stakes. The running game suffering a setback early on with an injury to Trivenskey Mosley, it’s been a committee in the time since, but Saturday saw De’Michael Harris’ turn and, after making the move from receiver, the former high school track star torched the North Texas defense for 7.4 yards-per-carry en route to becoming the Eagles’ first 100-yard rusher this year.