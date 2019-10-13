Golden Eagles earn win over North Texas on homecoming night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about on homecoming night with a 45-27 win over North Texas.
The Southern Miss offense, led by quarterback Jack Abraham, soared against the Mean Green.
Abraham got the job done with his arm and his legs, throwing for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another score. Wide receiver Quez Watkins put in a monster night, catching eight passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Running back De’Michael Harris also put in quality work, rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
The Golden Eagles defense also got the job done by forcing two turnovers in the form of interceptions by Rachuan Mitchell and Ky’el Hemby.
