Cool and Unsettled Pattern

A chilly start to the day. Temperatures are running in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning, then will hold in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Shower return by lunch time as weak disturbance moves in from the west; not and all day type of rain, however expect periods of light showers mainly along and north of I-20. The damp pattern continues as the work week begins, featuring multiple rounds of rain with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.